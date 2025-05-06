© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mary Phagan-Kean on Stew Peters: The 1913 Leo Frank Case Uncovered
36 views • 4 months ago
In this March 11, 2025, interview on the Stew Peters Network, 70-year-old Mary Phagan-Kean, great-niece of 13-year-old Mary Phagan, discusses the 1913 murder that shocked Atlanta and its enduring legacy. Phagan-Kean recounts the events of April 26, 1913, when her great-aunt visited the National Pencil Company to collect her wages and was found the next day in the basement, raped and strangled.
