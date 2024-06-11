Lavrov called the Expansion of the BRICS a Confirmation of the Formation of a Multipolar World Order

June 10, 2024

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a meeting of the BRICS Foreign Ministry Council that recent international events show that the role of the association in solving global problems will only increase.

"The expansion of the BRICS is a clear confirmation of the process of forming a multipolar world order. There is a formation of new centers for making globally significant political decisions from among the states of the global south and east, from the states of the world majority. The transition to a new world order will take a whole historical era and will be thorny," Lavrov said.

