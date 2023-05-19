Wagner clearing Domino fortified area, Bakhmut 1% remaining

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Domino fortified area and private sector remnants are being cleared by PMC Wagner after overrunning Ukraine-NATO troop positions in the last bastion on the western outskirts of the city of Bakhmut. Russian fighters control 99% of Bakhmut, and the final battle is underway in adjacent areas of the sector.
Mirrored - TeleTruth