'Joyless Street (Die freudlose Gasse)', 1925 German Silent, Greta Garbo's First Film

New Objectivity (a translation of the German Neue Sachlichkei alternatively translated as "New Sobriety" or "New matter-of-factness" was an art movement that emerged in Germany in the early 1920s as a counter to expressionism. The term applies to a number of artistic forms, including film.
Starring, Greta Garbo, Asta Nielsen, Werner Krauss, Loni Nest and Jaro Fürth.
Directed by, Georg Wilhelm Pabst.