Today - Trump's Reaction to Supreme Court's Ruling in his Favor - States Can't Disqualify Trump From the Ballet
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
176 views • 03/04/2024

Trump's Reaction to Supreme Court's Decision in his Favor - States Can't Disqualify Trump From the Ballet

The US Supreme Court has ruled that Trump can run for president of the United States.

That overruled a Colorado judge who had thrown Trump out of the Republican primary because he took part in “insurrection or insurrection.”

“Because the Constitution makes it the responsibility of Congress, not the states, to enforce Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment with respect to federal officials and candidates, the Colorado Supreme Court erred in ruling that former President Trump should be excluded from the 2024 presidential election,” the Supreme Court said in its decision. .

If you want to read MUCH more info about this from today:

https://www.scotusblog.com/2024/03/supreme-court-rules-states-cannot-remove-trump-from-ballot-for-insurrection/





