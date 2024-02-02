liberal party in Canada 🇨🇦 is looking to steal the next election Again

Trudeau's decision to freeze civil liberties protesters' bank accounts violated Canada's Charter, according to a court ruling. Two days before the bank account freeze, warnings were issued in a video, timestamped, predicting the action due to Canadians and truckers organizing to pull money out of the banks. The emergency measures were seen as an attempt to silence and crush critics of Trudeau's policies, especially those participating in protests against COVID-19 precautions. Mainstream media, like CTV News, reported that Trudeau and Singh's teams are quietly planning electoral reform legislation in their favor. The electoral reform is aimed at changes such as weekend voting and mail-in ballot modifications, raising concerns about potential election rigging. Earlier predictions in February 2021 about the Liberal government calling a snap election and winning were noted, emphasizing the notion of fixed or rigged elections worldwide. The Liberals are expected to leverage mail-in ballot changes to increase voter turnout and influence the election outcome. Sarcasm is expressed regarding Canada's handling of the pandemic, suggesting a desire to keep it going for two more years and raising questions about the sustainability of government stimulus. The federal government in Ottawa is proposing to allow Canadians to vote through mail-in ballots, indicating potential changes in the electoral system. Overall, there is a sense of concern and skepticism regarding the Canadian government's actions, from suppressing protests to planning electoral reforms that may impact the democratic process. The fear of rigged elections and manipulation of the electoral system is a recurring theme in the discussion. #mikemartins #mikeinthenight Trudeau, Canada, Civil Liberties, Bank Freeze, Charter Violation, Emergencies Act, Truck Convoy, Protest, COVID-19, Vaccine Mandates, Court Ruling, Warning, Timestamp, Mainstream Media, Electoral Reform, Legislation, Rigged Elections, Liberal Government, Snap Election, Mail-in Ballots, Voter Turnout, Election Outcome, Government Stimulus, Pandemic Management, Skepticism, Protest Suppression, Democratic Process, Political Criticism, Trudeau's Policies, Opposition, Fixed Elections, Canada Politics, Ottawa, Public Concern

