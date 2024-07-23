Cheatle and Biden OUT, Harris Nets $81M on Day One

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
July 23, 2024 - Biden bows out and creates a swath of rumors from serious injury to death--while USSS Director Cheatle resigns in disgrace after a grilling by Congress. The US is in a mess, but thank God, He holds the key to our bright future.
