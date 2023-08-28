BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
LOCKDOWN 2.0!
Rick Langley
262 views • 08/28/2023

As The CDC, White House, and TSA deny that they are going to rollout COVID mandates; we see universities institute mask mandates, schools closing due to vaxxed teachers calling in sick, and MSM ratcheting up COVID lock-down propaganda. At the same time, Biden gives 1.4 billion to Big Pharma to make a new mutated COVID vaccine just in time for a September rollout. Once vaxxholes start dropping dead as they accept the vaccine into their lives, the government will use this excuse to lock-down the country again. The question is ...are you going to comply?

Keywords
vaxxholeslockdown 2pt0covid lock-down propaganda
