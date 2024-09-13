Mike Adams Sermon 037 - Fascinating fresh look at God's lessons for humanity for those who are NEW to scripture and faith

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Introduction to the Sermon and Speaker's Background (0:00)
- The Revolutionary Nature of the New Testament (2:14)
- The Concept of God and the Universe (4:20)
- The Ancient Israelites and the Old Testament (7:10)
- The Failure of the Old Testament Experiment (11:23)
- The Emergence of Christ and the New Testament (14:04)
- The Battle Between Christ and Satan (24:49)
- The Role of the Church and the Teachings of Christ (37:51)
- The Current State of Western Civilization (47:28)
- Conclusion and Call to Action (51:11)
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport