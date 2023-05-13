HOLY SPIRIT OF LOVE ! = BEAUTY & WISDOM OF LOVE = THE DANCE OF LOVE & L IFE !

This is the second chapter of my film essays on the topic of love under the banner of the ' Beauty & Wisdom of Love.'

It opens upon the river ' Agua Azul ', located in Mexico, in the state of Chiapas, close to the pyramids of Palenque, where I often went, sometimes spending months at a time, to swim in the river, dive off its countless waterfalls, and camp out along its banks, with a hammock, a tent, a machete and a gourd.

I would go to Agua Azul to be alone in the heart of nature, and to get away from civilized society, in an era when only a lone rancher and farmer lived there, along with a dark-skinned, naked man with a long dark flowing beard.

There were no shops, no vendors, no other human beings, except for the rancher that sold the milk from his cows and a few adventurers like me, that came to this magical river in the middle of the jungle to get away from it all in an attempt to find peace and fulfillment, in harmony with Nature and its exceptional beauty.

In one of the upcoming chapters of this collection of film compositions, I will tell about the times I spent there.

Long Live Nature !

Long Live Beauty

Long Live Love !

Sincerely,

Teri'irere Ito'arai

(Henrik)

Film composer & amateur orator and singer

The Holy Spirit of India !

The Holy Spirit of Love !

The Holy Spirit of Beauty & Wisdom !

The Holy Spirit of Singing !

The Holy Spirit of Humour !