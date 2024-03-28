BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Obama, Clinton to join Biden at 2024 campaign fundraiser in New York
40 views • 03/28/2024

Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are joining President Biden Thursday to raise funds for the Biden-Harris 2024 reelection campaign. The event at Radio City Music Hall in New York City could become the largest political fundraiser in history. CBS News campaign reporter Jake Rosen has more.



current eventsnewspolitics
