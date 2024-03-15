BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
But Why Are They Allowed to Do This to Our Food?
What is happening
What is happening
126 views • 03/15/2024

Mar 7, 2024

Please help support us on Patreon, read our goals here:


 / truthstreammedia or Subscribestar here: subscribestar.com/truthstreammedia


As context is very important for all videos, this message is to confirm that the purpose of this video is reporting on or documenting the content. Note that we make an effort to research for context and cite our sources as appropriate.


TruthstreamMedia.com Can Be Found Here:


Our First Film: TheMindsofMen.net


Our First Series: Vimeo.com/ondemand/trustgame

Site: http://TruthstreamMedia.com


Twitter: @TruthstreamNews


Backup Vimeo: Vimeo.com/truthstreammedia


DONATE: http://bit.ly/2aTBeeF


Newsletter: http://eepurl.com/bbxcWX


~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*­~*~*~*~*~

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Keywords
cancermonsantochemicalsfdafoodusainsanityorganictruthstream mediaallowedgrascarcinogenic
