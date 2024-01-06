Signs above, Floods, Earthquakes, Volcanos and more

Save Souls with an OfGod Tshirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop/

Join our newsletter: https://sjwellfire.com/

Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Prepare: https://sjwellfire.com/partners/

FDR 307 that covers EOD signs like Earthquakes, Volcanos, and Signs above. Luke 21 25:26 is our ref verses for the VCAST, 25 And there shall be signs in the sun, and in the moon, and in the stars; and upon the earth distress of nations, with perplexity; the sea and the waves roaring; 26 Men's hearts failing them for fear, and for looking after those things which are coming on the earth: for the powers of heaven shall be shaken. And Isaiah 24:19-20 19 The earth is utterly broken down, the earth is clean dissolved, the earth is moved exceedingly. 20 The earth shall reel to and fro like a drunkard, and shall be removed like a cottage; and the transgression thereof shall be heavy upon it; and it shall fall, and not rise again.

According to the USGS, the global rate of “great” earthquakes (magnitude 8.0 or higher) increased by 265% in the last decade, compared to the previous century. According to the USGS, there are about 1,350 potentially active volcanoes worldwide, aside from the continuous belts of volcanoes on the ocean floor. About 500 of those 1,350 volcanoes have erupted in historical time.

Weather Weapon Floods Examples

Is rev 12 about weather weapons to flood out humans? 12 Therefore rejoice, ye heavens, and ye that dwell in them. Woe to the inhabiters of the earth and of the sea! for the devil is come down unto you, having great wrath, because he knoweth that he hath but a short time. 13 And when the dragon saw that he was cast unto the earth, he persecuted the woman which brought forth the man child.14 And to the woman were given two wings of a great eagle, that she might fly into the wilderness, into her place, where she is nourished for a time, and times, and half a time, from the face of the serpent.15 And the serpent cast out of his mouth water as a flood after the woman, that he might cause her to be carried away of the flood.16 And the earth helped the woman, and the earth opened her mouth, and swallowed up the flood which the dragon cast out of his mouth. Rev 12

Scripture about Volcanism and God’s Power

Psalm 97:5 - The hills melted like wax at the presence of the LORD, at the presence of the Lord of the whole earth.

Psalm 104:32 - He looketh on the earth, and it trembleth: he toucheth the hills, and they smoke.

Psalm 144:5 - Bow thy heavens, O LORD, and come down: touch the mountains, and they shall smoke.

Deuteronomy 4:11 - And ye came near and stood under the mountain; and the mountain burned with fire unto the midst of heaven, with darkness, clouds, and thick darkness.

Deuteronomy 5:23 - And it came to pass, when ye heard the voice out of the midst of the darkness, (for the mountain did burn with fire,) that ye came near unto me, even all the heads of your tribes, and your elders;

Isaiah 64:1-3 - Oh that thou wouldest rend the heavens, that thou wouldest come down, that the mountains might flow down at thy presence, As when the melting fire burneth, the fire causeth the waters to boil, to make thy name known to thine adversaries, that the nations may tremble at thy presence! When thou didst terrible things which we looked not for, thou camest down, the mountains flowed down at thy presence.

Micah 1:4 - And the mountains shall be molten under him, and the valleys shall be cleft, as wax before the fire, and as the waters that are poured down a steep place.

Nahum 1:5-6 - The mountains quake at him, and the hills melt, and the earth is burned at his presence, yea, the world, and all that dwell therein. Who can stand before his indignation? and who can abide in the fierceness of his anger? his fury is poured out like fire, and the rocks are thrown down by him.