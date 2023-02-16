DEFLECT/DISTRACT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/russia-ukraine-coming-to-a-head-major-historic-speech-by-putin-on-february-21 https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2019/aug/02/pentagon-balloons-surveillance-midwest
https://www.theguardian.com/news/2018/dec/20/googles-earth-how-the-tech-giant-is-helping-the-state-spy-on-us
https://futurism.com/the-byte/navy-scientist-ufo-tech-fusion
https://www.forbes.com/sites/arielcohen/2021/02/08/what-is-behind-the-us-navys-ufo-fusion-energy-patent/?sh=5d8f81eb4733
https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/international/global/why-chinese-companies-are-investing-billions-mexico
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aXFwCi6VQ_Y
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/02/03/business/china-mexico-trade.html
https://tradingeconomics.com/china/exports/mexico/arms-ammunition-parts-accessories
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/putting-china-on-our-bord_b_14685690
https://warisboring.com/the-chinese-are-coming-the-chinese-are-coming/
https://thediplomat.com/2016/08/chinas-growing-arms-sales-to-latin-america/
https://www.businessinsider.com/chinese-spy-balloon-western-made-components-english-writing-lawmakers-report-2023-2?op=1
https://www.businessinsider.com/brain-control-weapon-warnings-show-concern-for-china-military-research-2022-2?op=1
https://www.africanews.com/2023/02/15/nigerian-bakeries-shut-down-unable-to-afford-flour/
https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/bud-yaki-namagannya-rosiyi-perehopiti-iniciativu-mayemo-zlam-81005
https://syrianobserver.com/news/81741/un-delegation-meets-interim-government-at-headquarters-north-of-aleppo.html
https://www.charlotteobserver.com/news/politics-government/article272518324.html
https://www.itv.com/news/2023-02-15/white-supremacist-jailed-for-life-after-killing-10-black-people-in-new-york
https://www.voanews.com/a/hostile-attacks-surveillance-a-threat-to-el-salvador-media/6964706.html
https://www.tldm.org/news39/trainload-of-us-tanks-heading-to-border-with-mexico-chinese-and-russian-troops-massing-in-venezuela.htm