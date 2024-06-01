AT HOME IN ROME - THE APOSTASY - THE BEREAN CALL - TBC

Do we all “love the same Jesus”?





Do we need the Catholic Church, the Abrahamic Family House, Rick Warren, the Finishing the Task Coalition, and the Chosen to fulfill the Great Commission?





Can we as believers have “unity through community”?





“Satan is not an atheist; he believes in God…. He is the god of this world. He’s the author of false religions. Satan’s big program is not to make atheists out of everybody, but just to pervert, just to corrupt the truth enough so that they think they are right with God. They think they are Christians when they are really not. He is the author of false religions.” —Dave Hunt





“We all pray to the same god.” —Jonathan Roumie





Rick Warren left Saddleback to “work with churches of every denomination.”





“You’ve got Catholics, and Jews, and Mormons, and evangelicals. We’re all loving the same show, so maybe, just maybe, we’re loving the same Jesus.” —Dallas Jenkins





I marvel that ye are so soon removed from him that called you into the grace of Christ unto another gospel: Which is not another; but there be some that trouble you, and would pervert the gospel of Christ. But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed. Galatians 1:6-8





