Richard Solomon: As West Declines, Will China Fold to Globalism or Retain Civilizational State?
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
409 followers
33 views • 6 months ago

Richard Solomon discusses his Tao guidebook and spiritual technology on navigating our times (e.g. the "Satanic matrix"). China is rising and it remains to be seen if Beijing capitulates to the one world order or whether it retains its civilizational state. He describes the Anglo-Zionist empire, the decline of Pax Americana, the neo-feudal technocracy, the Trump PSYOP, and more!


Websites

Tao Is Now https://www.taoisnow.org


About Richard Solomon

Richard Solomon is a geopolitical analyst and writer.


He is also an activist philosopher and president of the Tao Institute of Cognitive, Martial, and Spiritual Technology- currently a metaphysical institution.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
trumpempirechinazionismglobalismtechnocracynukesamerican empire
