Miraculous Births-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-DEC 15 2024

Seven Barren Women are Named in Scripture To Whom God Gave a Child. Then There Was Mary, a Virgin, Who Was Also Blessed By a Miraculous Birth. Three Direct References to the Incarnation (Romans 8:3, Hebrews 2:14, and Philippians 2:6) Show That Christ Was Born in the Likeness of Sinful Flesh, That Death is Connected With the Flesh, and that Jesus Christ is Equal to God and His Servanthood Led Him to the Cross to Fulfill the Prophecy in Isaiah. When Adam Died, He Knew He Had Sinned, but When Christ Died He Became Sin.