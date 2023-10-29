BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Horrifying Moments! How Ukrainian Forces Blow Up Russian Most Advanced T-90M Tanks
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
69 views • 10/29/2023

US Military News


Oct 29, 2023


The T-90M is considered one of the most advanced tanks in the Russian arsenal and has been exported to various countries. Its reputation as a formidable war machine is well-established.


Independent sources like Oryx have reported that Kremlin forces confirmed the loss of 45 T-90 tanks and over 2,300 tanks of various types since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.


As we wrap up this compelling story, the footage of this most recent T-90M loss serves as a stark reminder of the swift and unforgiving nature of warfare. It shows that even advanced, heavily armored machines like the T-90M can become vulnerable when struck in the right spot.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JAMEPVPRAWU

Keywords
russiawarus military newsukrainetanksadvancedblow uphorrifyingt-90m
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy