Horrifying Moments! How Ukrainian Forces Blow Up Russian Most Advanced T-90M Tanks

US Military News
Oct 29, 2023
The T-90M is considered one of the most advanced tanks in the Russian arsenal and has been exported to various countries. Its reputation as a formidable war machine is well-established.
Independent sources like Oryx have reported that Kremlin forces confirmed the loss of 45 T-90 tanks and over 2,300 tanks of various types since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
As we wrap up this compelling story, the footage of this most recent T-90M loss serves as a stark reminder of the swift and unforgiving nature of warfare. It shows that even advanced, heavily armored machines like the T-90M can become vulnerable when struck in the right spot.
