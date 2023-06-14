Deputy FBI Director just Admitted Cover-up of Biden-Burisma Bribery Scandal Audio Tapes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sen. Marsha Blackburn: The Deputy FBI Director just admitted to me that the bureau intentionally attempted to cover up the Biden-Burisma bribery scandal by hiding 17 audio recordings with Joe and Hunter Biden.
@MarshaBlackburn
https://twitter.com/MarshaBlackburn/status/1668697531352481793?s=20