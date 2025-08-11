BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - August 11 2025 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
54 views • 1 month ago

August 11, 2025

rt.com



America is done with funding the Ukraine war business – that’s the message from the US Vice President, as talks between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Alaska are set to take place on Friday. Vladimir Zelensky is reportedly not invited. Disturbing images. The IDF admits to killing Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza, accusing one of having Hamas affiliations which the broadcaster flatly denies. Netanyahu insists Israel is cleaning the enclave of terrorists. Federal Security Services uncover Kiev's trail in fraudulent schemes targeting elderly Russian citizens through Western messaging platforms like WhatsApp, with Ukrainian scammers forcing pensioners to commit terror acts.


RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


