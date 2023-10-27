BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Rivers - Dream On
The Rivers
The Rivers
36 views • 10/27/2023

Music Video: Dream On by The Rivers


I'm making videos for songs I wrote and recorded between 1998-2000 using Public Domain movies with no copywrite. The song has been restructured with piano and percussion added. The footage is from the film The Man With The Golden Arm (1955) which is in the public domain and not under copywrite.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Man_with_the_Golden_Arm


This is the sixth music video I've done and there's more info on them here:

https://thephantomknocks.com/latest-news/


You can listen to the other songs here:

https://thephantomknocks.com/jukebox/


Song written by Steven Broome & Paul Frodsham

frank sinatramusic from the riverthe riversdream onthe man with the golden arm
