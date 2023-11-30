BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
HENRY KISSINGER DEAD AT 100 - Cons T 2 Shun All Vio Lay Shun – the Kissinger Strategy
Crrow777 Radio
Crrow777 Radio
60 followers
Follow
45 views • 11/30/2023

Henry Kissinger was born in Bavaria in 1923. During his life-long political career he helped to shape world events at a level that allows us to compare him to Edward Bernays in terms of the shear scope of damage inflicted on the American population and the world. He held both Secretary of State and National Security Advisor posts in the United States, but this amounts to a very small portion of the influence he holds to this day, well into his 90s. We have politicians like Kissinger to thank for speeding the march away from the US Constitution, to a full speed sprint, in a marathon that crosses every presidency we have looked at. In was in the Kissinger years that the dollar was turned into valueless paper, leaving us all to wonder what became of the gold in Fort Knox – the supposed wealth of America. Kissinger has openly touted plans for a NWO.

MORE FREE SHOWS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/free-episodes/

FULL SHOWS POSTED FOR MEMBERS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/episodes/


