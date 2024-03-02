Joel Osteen And the Lakewood Church SHOOTING is WARNING of JUDGMENT

Just so that you know I do feel bad for the victim so I don't mean anything towards them in regards to this video. But the days of trying not to offend people are long over. The truth hurts no matter who's feelings gets hurt. This is the season of repentance in our Nineveh moment before April 8th and the solar eclipse happens because any day after that the end of preaching is going to start.





That is what this Joel Osteen Lakewood Church shooting is all about. It is a warning from above for repentance to begin. The same thing happened with Jonah when he was going to Nineveh and he said it would be 40 days before Nineveh would be destroyed. And the solar eclipse of April 8th passes over a whole bunch of towns called Nineveh.

The reaction from Joel Osteen was absolutely horrible. He should have been calling for repentance. But that is not what happened which is why I'm making this video. This is the season of repentance. We are in our nine of a moment in America's 40 days before nine of a falls is getting closer and closer. And the shooting is a warning of what is going to come.







