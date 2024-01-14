Create New Account
THERE SHALL BE NO RAIN #shorts
Zec 14:18  And if the family of Egypt go not up, and come not, that have no rain; there shall be the plague, wherewith the LORD will smite the heathen that come not up to keep the feast of tabernacles. 

Keywords
rainfeasttabernaclesplagues

