Colony on Dura Lands

A Zionist colony has been established on the lands of the village of Dura, south of Hebron, stealing thousands of dunams of Palestinian land. A Zionist army camp will be transformed into this new colony.
Interview: Imad Abu Hawash: Researcher at the Palestinian Center for Human Rights
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 24/02/2025
