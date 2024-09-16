Another 3-Name Killer Takes A Second Shot At Donald Trump-NOW THE END BEGINS-SEPT 16 2024

Would be assassin Ryan Wesley Routh tweeted this back in 2022 “@realDonaldTrump While you were my choice in 2106 [sic], I and the world hoped that president Trump would be different and better than the candidate, but we all were greatly disappointment and it seems you are getting worse and devolving; are you retarded; I will be glad when you gone.” Over the weekend, Routh attempted to fulfill that message by taking a shot at taking out Donald Trump. You know what they say, the “third time’s the charm”. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, when you understand that God likes to do things in three’s, then things begin to get a little easier to understand. Going all the way back to 2015, NTEB has warned that when every other thing failed to ‘stop Trump’, they would then enact the ‘final solution’ to the Trump problem. Could it be this is the ‘October Surprise’? I hope not, but it seems highly likely at this point. Ryan Wesley Routh, like Matthew Thomas Crooks in August, is a three-name psychopath with very sketchy connections to the Deep State, BlackRock with crazy powerful international connections. The Deep State is so confident at this point of being able to work and move with impunity, that they’re no longer even trying to hide it. On this episode we bring you all the latest news on this second assassination try, and what you need to know about the coming third one. Also end times updates from around the world.



