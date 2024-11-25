BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Give Your Family the Gift of EMF Protection and Restful Sleep This Christmas - Gina Paeth
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
6 months ago

Radiation or electromagnetic field (EMF) frequencies are constantly penetrating our bodies and affecting our health. What can we do to protect ourselves from the onslaught of harmful technology and deadly radiation? Gina Paeth has the answer: grounding products! Gina is the CEO and founder of Redemption Shield, a company dedicated to producing grounding mats, sheets, pillowcases, earbuds, hats, and more that protect the human body from being harmed by damaging invisible EMF frequencies. As technology advances, satellites and even 5G cell towers are taking over the world - but you can protect yourself this Christmas by getting these products which will ward off the harmful tech-related effects. Gift these life-saving products to your family and friends so they will greatly benefit as well!



TAKEAWAYS


Grounding occurs when your feet touch the natural electric charge of the Earth, as God intended us to do daily


Grounding products will reduce your body’s electrical current and release tension


Many people notice an improvement in symptoms like headaches when they purchase Redemption Shield products and feel well rested


Use code TINA at checkout at RedemptionShield.com for a 25% discount on every single purchase this Christmas



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Redemption Shield video: https://bit.ly/3YVswGn

Kerusso (get 15% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3kQRW8h


🔗 CONNECT WITH REDEMPTION SHIELD

Website (get 10% off with code TINA): https://www.redemptionshield.com/?ref=tina

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redemptionshield/

X: https://x.com/redemptionemf

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@redemptionshield

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/redemptionshield/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/redemption-shield/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

LifeVac (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/

Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
emffamilychristmasradiationfrequencyfrequenciessleepcellphonerest5g towerstina griffincounter culture mom showredemption shieldgina paeth
