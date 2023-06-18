BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ogygia & Tartaria - Response to Lore Lodge 🍔 New Mind Unveiled
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
46 views • 06/18/2023

Ogygia & Tartaria - Response to Lore Lodge


🍔 New Mind Unveiled


Jun 17, 2023

In this video, we respond to the channel The Lore Lodge, who attempted to "Destroy Tartaria" in his supposed debunking video that was directed towards our channel. We go into detail on the Irish origins of Civilization and respond to all his points.


Lore Lodge's "Debunking" video:


• Did the Catholic ...


Please check out Michael Tsarion:

https://www.michaeltsarion.com/


Ref:


Irish Origins of Civilization, Michael Tsarion:

https://www.amazon.com/Irish-Origins-...


Irish Wisdom in Bible and Pyramids, Conor MacDari:

https://ia801006.us.archive.org/7/ite...


Ireland, Ur of the Chaldees, Anna Wilkes:

https://ia600902.us.archive.org/23/it...


THE GREAT DECEPTION , Comyns Beaumont:

https://ia601906.us.archive.org/24/it...


Watch HOMUNCULUS UNVEILED:


• Homunculus Unveil...


Let us know your thoughts in the comments!


https://youtube.com/watch?v=DC1_a6ifCPg&feature=share


andunveiledogygiatartaria - response to lore lodgenew mind
