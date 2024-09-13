© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CONOCE AL VERDADERO SUIZO ALLAN DULLES: AMIGO Y VECINO DE LENIN EN BERNA, SUIZA. CONTROL MENTAL, AGENTE ORANGE, OSS-CIA, COUNCIL OF 200 (no 300. El que controlaba Suiza), cuya familia aristócrata Suiza desde el siglo 17 era parte de.
TÍTULO ORIGINAL: "Allen Dulles was Swiss Family Mallet-Prevost Sleeper Agent of CIA OSS; Octogon rules over Pentagon".
