‘We lose a soldier every 5 minutes’ Israeli officer Erez Eshel appeals to Torah students to enlistOfficer Erez Eshel addressed Torah students, urging them to enlist or contribute to the support of soldiers amid the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza. He reports 1,300 casualties among soldiers, saying that Israel loses a soldier every 5 minutes. Eshel tells the Torah students that they must contribute, some by going to the battles and some by going to funerals and comforting the wounded. Footage shows disapproval of his speech with several requests for him to step down.

Of course the IDF's official casualty list is a work of fiction, these people lie..



Source - https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20231216-we-lose-a-soldier-every-5-minutes-israeli-officer-erez-eshel-appeals-to-torah-students-to-enlist/

