Setting Up Tent In Gaza Displacement Beach Area Israel Gaza War
alltheworldsastage
alltheworldsastage
1009 followers
0
6 views • 12 months ago

Setting Up Tent In Gaza Displacement Beach Area Israel Gaza War

يوميات سمر الفلسطينية

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5CEuJgM2hU


زوحنا للمرة السابعة في الحررب ، بس هاي المرة على خيمة النزوح، الحمد لله على كل حال


We were displaced for the seventh time during the war, but this time in the displacement tent. Thank God for everything.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6rlv2OfIhRc

وهيك بتكون خيمتنا جهزت و اكتملت ، ربنا يفرجها على أهل غزة

Thus, our tent will be prepared and complete. May God grant it relief to the people of Gaza

israelpalestinegenocidegazaforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarspalestinewarsgazawar
