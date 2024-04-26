© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Setting Up Tent In Gaza Displacement Beach Area Israel Gaza War
يوميات سمر الفلسطينية
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5CEuJgM2hU
زوحنا للمرة السابعة في الحررب ، بس هاي المرة على خيمة النزوح، الحمد لله على كل حال
We were displaced for the seventh time during the war, but this time in the displacement tent. Thank God for everything.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6rlv2OfIhRc
وهيك بتكون خيمتنا جهزت و اكتملت ، ربنا يفرجها على أهل غزة
Thus, our tent will be prepared and complete. May God grant it relief to the people of Gaza