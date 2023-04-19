BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Discussing Plant Cultivation Methods With Master Gardener Scott Wilson
Surviving Hard Times
105 views • 04/19/2023

Scott Wilson joins the podcast today to discuss all things gardening-related. Scott is a Master Gardener in the state of Colorado, where he educates people both in person and with his instructional Youtube videos.

Since 2004, Scott has been refining his approach to gardening and sharing his knowledge with people near and far. From starting seeds to harvesting crops, Scott is deeply familiar with every step of the gardening process. In this episode, he shares his techniques with us and reveals just what it takes to cultivate a healthy garden.

Visit http://gardenerscott.com/index.html to find out more about Scott’s gardening methods for yourself!

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3bO8R6q

gardeningmaster gardenerplant cultivation
