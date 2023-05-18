You Are of Your father the Devil! John 8

The same people that yelled "crucify Him, crucify Him," are still at it today and they are responsible for much of the mayhem going on in the world. They do the bidding of their father---SATAN!





We Christians are taught to live peaceably among men, and we do, however, we also have inalienably rights of self-preservation. Jesus called out the enemy back then and forcibly---read about the temple account. We need to stand and be strong.....IN THE WORD! When we stand on truth--the enemy will cower under the sewage rocks from whence they came.





Be of good cheer!