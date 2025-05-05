🔥 May force be with white hats 🔥

Behind the scenes so much has been happening and now ...

MUCH IS COMING OUT IN THE OPEN.

Everyone can see it. All you have to do is open your eyes.

Still, some sleep.

But not for long.





Time to speak out more, in however way you are capable of.

We are the news remember.

Open eyes required.

The truth will set you free.

Open minds are necessary.

The willingness to challenge ones own beliefs will help for starters.





💥

Inner Reign Reiki - https://www.innerreignreiki.com/ 💗 Energy Healing 🙏





The sleeping are short on these skills...

Keen observation.

True research.

Critical thinking.

Questioning their own beliefs.





