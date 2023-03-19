© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
3yrs Ago NYC Goes Into LOCKDOWN Wall Street - City Hall Area Footage 3-19-20 6pm
ActionKidhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f1OSKfbvvzg
NYC State of Emergency : Wall Street & City Hall Area (March 19, 2020)
I ride my bicycle in Manhattan's Civic Center and Financial District during the NYC State of Emergency.
Filmed March 19, 2020 around 6:00 PM
https://www.news10.com/news/covid-one-year-later-march-13-23-2020-timeline/