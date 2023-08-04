CIA: Most Powerful Organization in the World?

It’s no secret that the Central Intelligence Agency is a powerful, shadowy agency with massive influence around the world. But is it the most powerful organization in the world, as Dr. Robert Malone recently suggested in an interview with The New American?





In this episode, we begin by looking at a newspaper op-ed written by the man who organized the CIA, Harry Truman, in which he laments that the organization evolved into one that takes part in “cloak and dagger” peacetime operations. We then discuss other concerning reports about the CIA before having a roundtable discussion about why the CIA was really created, its involvement in international events, and what American citizens can do to offset the influence of such an organization.





