Inside a Navy SEAL's Mind 🎙️ Lifehacking Interview with 🇺🇸 Navy SEALs Commander Mark Divine

In this episode, I'm joined by a 20-year veteran of the US Navy SEALs, Commander Mark Divine. Mark operates SEALFIT, a firm that physically and psychologically prepares Special Forces candidates with a 100% placement rate. We discuss everything from Hell Week and gamifying situational awareness to mediation and preparing to hike Machu Pichu.
6:00 Introducing Commander Mark Divine
8:35 Hell Week
15:30 Training "grit" and mental toughness
21:17 Insights on "lifehacking"
26:20 Expanding awareness of personal capacity
31:31 Mental training as a social activity
35:10 Preparing for a daunting physical challenge
42:40 Training attentional control
48:18 Meditation and "warrior yoga"
53:15 Lifehacking situational awareness
1:03:35 Insights on "relaxing smart"
1:10:00 About SEALFIT and Unbeatable Mind
1:21:00 Why there were so few Navy SEAL casualties in the Vietnam War
Read 🔖 Everything Mentioned Here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/556-mark-divine
🔗 Connect with Commander Mark Divine
https://twitter.com/MarkDivine
