Predictions, Politics, and Ohio's Future

In this episode of Common Sense Ohio, the hosts, Norm Murdock, Steve Palmer, and Brett Johnson, embark on a wide-ranging discussion covering topics such as politics, government intervention, historical events, ethical considerations, and personal reflections. The episode is filled with predictions for the upcoming year, criticisms of government decisions, and heartfelt discussions about moral and ethical dilemmas.





Norm predicts a major stock market correction in 2024 and provides insights into adjusting his investments to prepare for this event. He also discusses his beliefs about the potential impeachment of President Biden and the re-election of former President Trump, foreseeing election-related violence. The hosts delve into the political landscape, expressing frustration with the lack of viable candidates and speculating on potential new Democratic contenders.





Brett and Steve add their predictions for the new year as well. From a wild-card winning the DNC presidential ticket to robot doctors.





The episode covers a wide array of historical events, ranging from World War II discussions on bombing strategies and ethical considerations to General Eisenhower's order to avoid attacking historic monuments. The hosts highlight the importance of understanding history and maintaining a balance between preserving historical sites and operational needs during wartime.





The conversation also touches on recent legislative developments in Ohio, such as bills related to transgender rights, fuel type freedom, and public utilities.





Furthermore, the hosts reflect on personal and ethical themes, including the importance of love and empathy towards others, the impact of small acts of kindness, and the complexities of parental decision-making. They also discuss the role of government intervention in parental decisions, such as homeschooling, vaccinations, and gender identity, and its potential unintended consequences.



