© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Meanwhile, as of May 6, the situation at the front continues to deteriorate rapidly for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to war correspondents, Russian troops have intensified their offensive actions in Chasiv Yar direction of the front. Moreover, war correspondents confirmed information that the soldiers of the Russian army managed to make significant progress in the direction of the so-called suburban area north of the 'Canal Micro-District'. According to them, in this direction of the front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine received a large number of cluster shells and manpower.....................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/