The Rivers - Ain't Even Begun

Music Video: Ain't Even Begun by The Rivers
I'm making videos for songs I wrote and recorded between 1998-2000
using Public Domain movies with no copywrite. This track was written by
Paul and an Unknown guitar player before the band split up. I mixed it
with a feedback track / effects and cleaned up the sound.
The footage is from the film The City Of The Dead (1960) which is in the public domain and not under copywrite.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_City_of_the_Dead_(film)
You can listen to the other songs here:
https://thephantomknocks.com/jukebox/
This is the 7th music video I've done and there's more info on them here:
https://thephantomknocks.com/latest-news/
Song written by Paul Frodsham & Unknown