CONJUNCTION OF NEPTUNE AND THE HIGHER SELF
11 views • 04/12/2024

The conjunction of Neptune will release the energy within the system to allow the integration with the Higher Self. This conjunction is awaiting the final alignment of outer planets. Neptune is a courier of knowledge for all to begin who want understanding. Nibiru, an orbital course corrector, begins the process for completion, opens parameters for awakening the Inner Self through chaos and turmoil through its' effect on other planetary orbits. The Higher Self is part of our soul that directs our learning process and is our direct connection to Creator.

