Another Drone Attack Targets Large U.S. Base In Syria
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
9841 followers
539 views • 11/06/2023

On November 5, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced that it had attacked one of the United States largest Bases in northeastern Syria.

The Iranian-backed armed group said that it had targeted the base, which is located near the town of Tell Beydar in the northwestern al-Hasakah countryside, with suicide drones. Video footage released by the group showed the launch of a drone similar in design to an Iranian-made type codenamed by the U.S. military and intelligence as “KAS-04”.

Tell Beydar base has an airstrip for military cargo aircraft. Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and towed howitzers are also said to be deployed there.

Syrian media confirmed that the base came under attack. However, some sources mistook the Iraqi drone for a Turkish one and alleged that it was shot down by U.S. forces.

The IRI formed a special operations room to support Gaza following the October 17 Al-Ahli Arab Hospital massacre and joined the war by launching attacks against U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria.

So far, the group has carried out more than two dozen attacks against bases hosting U.S. troops. On November 4, a helicopter base located near the town of al-Shaddadi in the southern al-Hasakah countryside and the al-Harir Air Base near the capital of the northern Iraqi region of Kurdistan were attacked by the group with rockets and drones.

In addition, the IRI announced two attacks against Israel on November 2-3 and promised to launch more strikes in the near future.

The threat posed by the IRI forced the U.S. to deploy more than 1,000 troops and a dozen air defense systems in the Middle East. The U.S. attempted to deter the group by targeting facilities linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on the Syrian-Iraqi border. However, it failed.

Source @South Front

Keywords
syriaus baseislamic resistance in iraqiritell beydaral-hasakah
