Culture War | Clean Media | Guests: Charlie Carbone and Brett Raio | Kingdom Clarity | Clarity Vision App | Dynamic Duo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Moms on a Mission Podcast welcomes the dynamic duo, Charlie Carbone and Brett Raio. Brett is from Maine and Charlie is from New Jersey and they share how God connected them for such a time as this! They explain how winning Jimmy Levy’s song contest afforded them the blessed opportunity of being able to record with him in Miami. Brett talks about how they are launching the Clarity Vision App this month and are excited to see how they can reach others for the Kingdom using the talents God has given them. Their YouTube video links are found below.
Sponsors:
www.organicbodyessentials.com - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.
www.bh-pm.com - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.
www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.
www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.
www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first order.
Links:
www.clarityvisionapp.com
Complacent
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CxWbvbhJRuz/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
The Great Awakening
https://youtu.be/7lKEZZoOlJM?si=kOQcAStd6wd9Vr7r
One Nation Under Jesus
https://youtu.be/Np5b6EmmXxA?si=Nx-Hzz3L_-7rri3g
Chemical Warfare
https://youtu.be/zVUtCFyg200?si=YDjjrcqFfTHzFc_-
Come Together
https://youtu.be/UA2XXBn7QSs?si=MuyAsHPBto-iQDBh
Charlie Carbone- Instagram Account
https://instagram.com/charliecarbonekc?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
Brett Raio- Instagram Account
https://instagram.com/realbrettraio?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
www.momsonamission.net