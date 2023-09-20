BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Culture War | Clean Media | Guests: Charlie Carbone and Brett Raio | Kingdom Clarity | Clarity Vision App | Dynamic Duo
Moms On A Mission
Moms On A Mission
Moms on a Mission Podcast welcomes the dynamic duo, Charlie Carbone and Brett Raio. Brett is from Maine and Charlie is from New Jersey and they share how God connected them for such a time as this! They explain how winning Jimmy Levy’s song contest afforded them the blessed opportunity of being able to record with him in Miami. Brett talks about how they are launching the Clarity Vision App this month and are excited to see how they can reach others for the Kingdom using the talents God has given them. Their YouTube video links are found below. 


Sponsors:

www.organicbodyessentials.com - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order. 

www.bh-pm.com  - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com  - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first order.


Links:

www.clarityvisionapp.com


Complacent 

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CxWbvbhJRuz/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==


The Great Awakening 

https://youtu.be/7lKEZZoOlJM?si=kOQcAStd6wd9Vr7r


One Nation Under Jesus 

https://youtu.be/Np5b6EmmXxA?si=Nx-Hzz3L_-7rri3g


Chemical Warfare

https://youtu.be/zVUtCFyg200?si=YDjjrcqFfTHzFc_-


Come Together

https://youtu.be/UA2XXBn7QSs?si=MuyAsHPBto-iQDBh


Charlie Carbone- Instagram Account

https://instagram.com/charliecarbonekc?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==


Brett Raio- Instagram Account

https://instagram.com/realbrettraio?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==


www.momsonamission.net 


