20,000 HATIANS IN SPRINGFIELD OHIO | 9-10-2024

Show #2236
Show Notes:
Stop Children What's That Sound - Buffalo Springfield: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bjSpO2B6G4s
Hoosiers clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Do7U7AkA5jA
Haitians in Springfield Ohio: https://www.breitbart.com/immigration/2024/09/09/bidens-migrants-in-springfield-ohio-car-crashes-civic-chaos-and-nazis/
Cheney's voting for Harris: https://armageddonprose.substack.com/p/election-irrelevancy-liz-cheneys
Interest on National Debt: https://www.pgpf.org/monthly-interest-tracker
Ephesians 5: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Ephesians%205&version=KJV
US approves UN use of force: https://apnews.com/general-news-e91e15f98a8b4050ba71834b6865931a
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
Video Membership Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV
Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event
Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate
Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop
