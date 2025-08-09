BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Why would you inject snake venom?!?
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
171 views • 1 month ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Michael Gaeto: What do you think about what Bryan Ardis is saying about snake venom?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: That's an important part. So let me tell you, your snake needs a fang! We pulled from viviparous lizards a syncytin gene from 30,000 years ago. We did not evolve from monkeys. We did not endogenize viruses in our genome.

Everything is a lie. It's my virus. It's my X chromosome. Polymerase theta is HIV. It does reverse transcription of mRNA.

Mine, better than, human, better than mouse, and that's why I show this slide. You're asking the right questions. Because, you know, why do I have to worry about snake venom? Unless you put it in a shot and you're shooting yourself, or you're taking shit like Ozempic.

07/21/2024 - Mondays with Michael: Part 2: https://vimeo.com/1103234368

SO NOW IT'S OK TO INJECT YOURSELF SNAKE VENOM ?!?!: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/so-now-its-ok-to-inject-yourself-snake-venom

PROMISING RESULTS FOR ONCOGENX WITH FOUNDATIONAL NUTRIENTS: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/promising-results-for-oncogenx-with-foundational-nutrients

Keywords
healthnewstruthjudy mikovitssnake venomozempic
