Derek Johnson Reveals the Invisible Military Operation to Restore America
148 views • 8 months ago

Part 1 Derek Johnson reveals publicly available information from military laws and executive orders that Trump is indeed commanding our good troops to arrest all those who have been conspiring to enslave and destroy #US. Derek Johnson "I met 2 different Trumps at Mar-A-Lago" Accountability News Watch the Invisible War Update Part 2 with Army Veteran Derek Johnson: July 2024

https://rumble.com/v564lnu-invisible-war-update-part-2-with-army-veteran-derek-johnson.html

By analyzing military laws, executive order, government codes and the Law of War manual while following foreign flights in and out of foreign countries, army veteran Derek Johnson reveals the evidence of our victory over the evil forces who have been enslaving us globally for decades if not longer.

