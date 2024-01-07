Babylon is fallen: POOF! Hologram pope disappears!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to DarknessToLight.111

Hologram pope vanishes into thin air at the window in the Vatican. People on the ground looking upward couldn’t see the see the hologram disappearing act but those at eye level could.

The pope is the main antichrist, the man of sin and son of perdition described in 2 Thessalonians 2:3-4. He is evil beyond measure as no mortal, sinful man can ever, ever take the place of the Son of God, Yeshua, Immanuel or Jesus Christ on earth. NO ONE!

The Babylonian Roman Catholic church is eaten up with blasphemy, idol / Mary worship and non biblical doctrines. Only God can forgive and absolve our sins, no priest and no pope can forgive and absolve your sins.

Go to God yourself in all humility and ask HIM to forgive AND absolve your sins and He will through the sinless, holy, pure blood of Jesus Christ, Yeshua or Immanuel spilled from His cross at Calvary.

"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington