Congrats to the Russian Knights aka Russkie Vityazi on 34 years of sheer excellence.

It's the only aerobatic team in the world to perform group maneuvers in heavy fighter jets like Su-30M and Su-35S, unleashing full power and potential of these machines.

Happy Birthday!

Adding, some unhappy:

On this day, April 5, 1999, NATO bombed the Serbian town of Aleksinac, killing 11 civilians and injuring over 50.

Seven missiles struck central streets, destroying 35 houses, 125 apartments, a bus station, and several businesses.

A crime that the West still refuses to acknowledge.



