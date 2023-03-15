YOU CAN'T OUT SUPPLEMENT A BAD DIET Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/15/23



https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/

(800) 212-2613

CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE

https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563

#diabetes #health #drwallach





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE





https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0





Monologue





Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing his theory that people can't counter act a poor diet and lifestyle with supplements. Contending people can take tons of nutritional supplements but until they clean up their diet and lifestyle they're still going to get sick. Outlining several common diseases and which nutritional supplements are missing to along the disease to occur.

Pearls of Wisdom





Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article about a report on digital mammograms. The newer digital mammograms can detect smaller lesions and finding more cancers. Unfortunately the percentage of false positives has also increased. Leading to an increase in invasive biopsies, anxiety, inconvenience and discomfort.

Callers





Peter has been diagnosed with the metabolic syndrome, high blood pressure and tachy cardia.





Madrew has questions about skin health.





Dave has a friend who recently suffered a stroke.





Rosa has been diagnosed with stage one breast cancer