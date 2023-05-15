James Comer: “Biden Whistleblowers Are In Court, Jail, or MISSING”; He Knows Who's Intimidating Them

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shop American Patriots Apparel | www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️
Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac
Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry
Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC
Telegram https://t.me/APFGAC
DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com
Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, and above all else stay Godly! PEACE!